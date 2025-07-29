Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) has increased by 1.75% when compared to last closing price of $31.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-19 that Canadian Natural Resources benefits from diversified, efficient oil sands and natural gas assets, with strong production and low breakeven costs under $45/barrel. The ramp-up of LNG Canada opens new markets for natural gas, supporting long-term demand and pricing power for CNQ. Profitability stands out due to stable, long-life oil sands operations, enabling high free cash flow yields and robust shareholder returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 12.49x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNQ is 2.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on July 29, 2025 was 5.82M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ’s stock has seen a 4.52% increase for the week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month and a 8.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for CNQ’s stock, with a 1.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNQ Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.57. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd saw -7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 18.99%, with 9.46% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.