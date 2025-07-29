Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR’s (CANF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CANF stock has gone down by -31.57%, with a monthly decline of -31.90% and a quarterly plunge of -37.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.80% for CANF’s stock, with a -54.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (AMEX: CANF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CANF is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CANF is 4.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for CANF on July 29, 2025 was 111.34K shares.

CANF stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (AMEX: CANF) has plunged by -28.43% when compared to previous closing price of $0.98, but the company has seen a -31.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that $5.0 million upfront with up to an additional $10.0 million of potential aggregate gross proceeds upon the exercise in full of short-term warrants

Analysts’ Opinion of CANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CANF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CANF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CANF, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

CANF Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANF fell by -31.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0136. In addition, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR saw -80.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -12.06% for the present operating margin
  • 1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR stands at -11.69%. The total capital return value is set at -1.15%.

Based on Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -73.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -580.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

