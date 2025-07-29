Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has seen a 13.42% increase in the past week, with a 18.77% gain in the past month, and a 26.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.24% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 24.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 98.08x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CDNS is 271.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDNS on July 29, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

CDNS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has increased by 8.60% when compared to last closing price of $333.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that CDNS stock jumps as second-quarter EPS and revenues beat estimates, fueled by AI-driven demand and upgraded FY25 guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $380. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CDNS Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.84. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc saw 40.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from TENG CHIN-CHI, who sold 9,088 shares at the price of $312.69 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, TENG CHIN-CHI now owns 132,713 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, valued at $2,841,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 21.84%, with 12.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -384.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.