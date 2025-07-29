Bumble Inc (BMBL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) has plunged by -3.53% when compared to previous closing price of $8.22, but the company has seen a 7.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-07-28 that Morgan Stanley on Monday warned that it foresees “elevated volatility in key performance indicators and financial metrics” for online dating companies Match Group and Bumble in Q2 and 2025, with few signs that recent turnaround efforts are bearing fruit.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BMBL is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BMBL is 67.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.23% of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on July 29, 2025 was 3.08M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

The stock of Bumble Inc (BMBL) has seen a 7.60% increase in the past week, with a 21.81% rise in the past month, and a 77.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.83% for BMBL’s stock, with a 21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to BMBL, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

BMBL Trading at 28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Hsiao Sissie L., who sold 10,770 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Hsiao Sissie L. now owns 73,827 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $57,260 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Bumble Inc, sold 10,770 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 62,286 shares at $57,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc stands at -0.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -46.57%, with -18.69% for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-634.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.