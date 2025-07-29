Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.77% compared to its previous closing price of $103.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The headline numbers for Brown & Brown (BRO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BRO is 270.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on July 29, 2025 was 3.18M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -6.12% drop in the past month, and a -10.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for BRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $119 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRO, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.94. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

BROWN HYATT J, the Chairman of Brown & Brown, Inc, sold 389,007 shares at $111.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that BROWN HYATT J is holding 36,029,921 shares at $43,471,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 16.18%, with 6.46% for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.