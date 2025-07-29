Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) is above average at 24.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRX is 303.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRX on July 29, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

BRX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) has decreased by -0.35% when compared to last closing price of $25.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Brixmor Property (BRX) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago.

BRX’s Market Performance

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has seen a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.54% decline in the past month and a -0.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for BRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for BRX’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $29 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

BRX Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.74. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Bowerman Julie, who sold 13,200 shares at the price of $27.49 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Bowerman Julie now owns 17,868 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc, valued at $362,931 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL STEVEN F, the insider of Brixmor Property Group Inc, sold 14,540 shares at $27.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that SIEGEL STEVEN F is holding 338,117 shares at $400,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 10.99%, with 3.71% for asset returns.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $936.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.