British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s (BTI) Stock: A 2.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, BTI stock has gone down by -0.04%, with a monthly gain of 7.67% and a quarterly surge of 23.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for British American Tobacco Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for BTI’s stock, with a 26.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) is above average at 30.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BTI is 2.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTI on July 29, 2025 was 6.69M shares.

BTI stock’s latest price update

The stock of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has decreased by -0.90% when compared to last closing price of $52.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that The S&P 500 provides a meager 1.2% yield, besides a roller-coaster ride on a regular basis. It may be a reasonably good investment for younger investors when they are in their prime accumulation phase. If you are a retiree or someone who depends on a regular income stream from your investment portfolio, the last thing you want is to worry about when to sell shares to raise income. We will present a balanced and highly diversified 3-bucket portfolio that is likely to provide 5% to 6% income and market-beating growth with lower volatility and less drawdowns. It will also provide $5,000 on a monthly basis on a $1 million capital.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTI

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to BTI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

BTI Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.42. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw 55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.87%, with 2.52% for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.