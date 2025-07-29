Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL): A Technical Analysis

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93x compared to its average ratio. BRSL has 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRSL is 111.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRSL on July 29, 2025 was 2.62M shares.

BRSL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) has decreased by -1.79% when compared to last closing price of $14.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSL’s Market Performance

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) has seen a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.32% gain in the past month and a 4.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for BRSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for BRSL’s stock, with a -2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRSL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BRSL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BRSL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $26 based on the research report published on May 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BRSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to BRSL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

BRSL Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSL fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Brightstar Lottery PLC saw -14.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightstar Lottery PLC stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 1.34%, with 0.21% for asset returns.

Based on Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.