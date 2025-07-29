Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’s stock price has dropped by -10.48% in relation to previous closing price of $2.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Alpha Capital Anstalt, Brenmiller Energy’s largest shareholder and long-standing investor, reinforces its strong commitment to the Company’s long-term strategy The Company will receive $1.2 million in an initial closing and an additional $3.8 million subject to certain conditions Alpha Capital Anstalt has Additional Investment Rights for up to $20 million DIMONA, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) with Alpha Capital Anstalt (“Alpha”).

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.18.

The public float for BNRG is 1.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNRG on July 29, 2025 was 389.05K shares.

BNRG’s Market Performance

BNRG’s stock has seen a -9.62% decrease for the week, with a -21.34% drop in the past month and a -71.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for Brenmiller Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.71% for BNRG’s stock, with a -62.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNRG Trading at -25.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -61.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

The total capital return value is set at -1.16%.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.