Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’s stock price has dropped by -10.48% in relation to previous closing price of $2.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Alpha Capital Anstalt, Brenmiller Energy’s largest shareholder and long-standing investor, reinforces its strong commitment to the Company’s long-term strategy The Company will receive $1.2 million in an initial closing and an additional $3.8 million subject to certain conditions Alpha Capital Anstalt has Additional Investment Rights for up to $20 million DIMONA, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) with Alpha Capital Anstalt (“Alpha”).

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.18.

The public float for BNRG is 1.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNRG on July 29, 2025 was 389.05K shares.

BNRG’s Market Performance

BNRG’s stock has seen a -9.62% decrease for the week, with a -21.34% drop in the past month and a -71.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for Brenmiller Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.71% for BNRG’s stock, with a -62.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNRG Trading at -25.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -61.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

The total capital return value is set at -1.16%.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

  • Tags: BNRG, BNRG stock, Brenmiller Energy Ltd, NASDAQ:BNRG

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.