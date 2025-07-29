Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.71%relation to previous closing price of $4.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that U.S. equity markets rallied to fresh record-highs this week as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings results and several major trade deals ahead of a frenetic week of potentially narrative-shifting catalysts. Months of tariff bemoaning and general pessimism have surrendered of late to some mid-summer optimism, but a barrage of obstacles loom, including a Fed that is ever-eager to play spoiler. Notching record-highs in four of the past five weeks, the S&P 500 rallied another 1.5% this week, advancing in all five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BDN is 166.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on July 29, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stock saw a decrease of -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5.50 based on the research report published on January 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BDN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from DesRoches Reginald, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, DesRoches Reginald now owns 84,466 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $68,250 using the latest closing price.

SWEENEY GERARD H, the President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, purchased 61,576 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that SWEENEY GERARD H is holding 2,949,092 shares at $250,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at -0.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -29.94%, with -9.10% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $103.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.