Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36x compared to its average ratio. BORR has 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BORR is 224.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on July 29, 2025 was 5.36M shares.

BORR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has surged by 3.17% when compared to previous closing price of $2.21, but the company has seen a 22.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday 13 August, 2025. A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 9:00 AM New York Time (15:00 CET) on Thursday 14 August, 2025 and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR’s stock has risen by 22.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.59% and a quarterly rise of 18.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Borr Drilling Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.76% for BORR’s stock, with a -21.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BORR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BORR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BORR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2024.

BORR Trading at 16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +22.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw -65.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 5.17%, with 1.52% for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $505.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.