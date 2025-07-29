Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BQ is 2.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BQ was 67.74K shares.

BQ stock’s latest price update

Boqii Holding Limited (AMEX: BQ)’s stock price has soared by 18.05% in relation to previous closing price of $2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Boqii Holding Limited (“Boqii” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 21, 2025. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

BQ’s Market Performance

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) has seen a 11.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -99.02% decline in the past month and a -99.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.32% for BQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -97.83% for BQ’s stock, with a -99.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BQ

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BQ reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BQ Trading at -98.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +11.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited saw -99.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -25.20%, with -15.04% for asset returns.

Based on Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-38.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

To sum up, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.