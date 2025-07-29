Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, BAH stock has gone down by -2.01%, with a monthly gain of 3.73% and a quarterly plunge of -10.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for BAH’s stock, with a -15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BAH is 122.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on July 29, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

BAH stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.25% compared to its previous closing price of $113.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that BAH posts higher margins, with Q1 EPS beating estimates. However, revenue dip and weaker backlog metrics cloud the fiscal 2026 outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

BAH Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.82. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw -30.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from AMBLE JOAN LORDI, who purchased 930 shares at the price of $130.90 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, AMBLE JOAN LORDI now owns 56,860 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, valued at $121,737 using the latest closing price.

AMBLE JOAN LORDI, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, purchased 690 shares at $145.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that AMBLE JOAN LORDI is holding 55,930 shares at $100,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 96.28%, with 14.98% for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.