Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86x compared to its average ratio. BSLK has 36-month beta value of 0.17.

The public float for BSLK is 1.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSLK on July 29, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

BSLK stock’s latest price update

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK)’s stock price has plunge by -7.43%relation to previous closing price of $2.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biobased–Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (“Bolt,” “Bolt Projects” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BSLK), which develops and produces innovative biomaterials for the beauty and personal care industry, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a business update. “We saw strong repeat order volume from existing customers coupled with continued growth in our sales pipeline. This combination will aid us in achieving our goal of becoming.

BSLK’s Market Performance

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has experienced a -6.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.40% rise in the past month, and a -53.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.74% for BSLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for BSLK stock, with a simple moving average of -60.53% for the last 200 days.

BSLK Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSLK fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc saw -98.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSLK starting from Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC, who sold 116,132 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC now owns 45,198 shares of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, valued at $371,053 using the latest closing price.

Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC, the 10% Owner of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, sold 205,759 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08 ’25, which means that Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC is holding 161,330 shares at $704,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.18% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc stands at -3.75%. The total capital return value is set at -6.04%. Equity return is now at value 199.77%, with -72.07% for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-63.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.