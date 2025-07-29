BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $3.91. However, the company has seen a -1.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-06-30 that BlackBerry raises fiscal 2026 revenue outlook, banking on QNX auto growth and soaring Secure Comms demand despite industry headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

BB has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BB is 593.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on July 29, 2025 was 14.23M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB’s stock has seen a -1.29% decrease for the week, with a -18.86% drop in the past month and a 13.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for BlackBerry Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for BB’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $4 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to BB, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

BB Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 59.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sold 5,634 shares at the price of $4.32 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 284,963 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $24,339 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong-Owen Jennifer, the Sr VP & Chief People Officer of BlackBerry Ltd, sold 2,506 shares at $4.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that Armstrong-Owen Jennifer is holding 46,038 shares at $10,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.76%, with -1.02% for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $59.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.