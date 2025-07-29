Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BILI is 326.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BILI was 3.49M shares.

BILI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) has decreased by -2.27% when compared to last closing price of $23.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that I’m rotating into Bilibili as a cheaper international play amid U.S. market risks and macro uncertainties. Bilibili’s user base is maturing, engagement is rising, and mobile gaming is driving sharp revenue growth. Q1 results beat expectations: revenue up 24% y/y, DAUs and time spent per user both increased, and advertising remains resilient.

BILI’s Market Performance

BILI’s stock has fallen by -8.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.68% and a quarterly rise of 31.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Bilibili Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for BILI’s stock, with a 16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILI reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BILI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

BILI Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.99. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw 57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc ADR stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.29%, with -1.91% for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -5.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.