BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69x compared to its average ratio. BHP has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BHP is 2.54B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHP on July 29, 2025 was 3.01M shares.

BHP stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.64% in relation to its previous close of $53.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that BHP is a diversified, low-cost miner with strong margins, healthy financials, and a unique commodity mix including iron ore, copper, nickel, and soon potash. The company offers exposure to future-facing trends like electrification and electric vehicles, but remains heavily tied to Chinese demand and faces legal risks from Samarco lawsuits. Valuation shows upside potential, supported by disciplined CAPEX and growth in key projects like Jansen.

BHP’s Market Performance

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has seen a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.15% gain in the past month and a 8.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for BHP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHP

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHP reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for BHP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 24th, 2025.

BHP Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.50. In addition, BHP Group Limited ADR saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited ADR stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 26.13%, with 11.32% for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $23.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.