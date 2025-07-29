Berry Corp (BRY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has increased by 11.00% when compared to last closing price of $3.0.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”), is pleased to announce today’s official debut of Rocket Berry Blast, a new flavour of Cizzle Brands’ flagship sports drink, CWENCH Hydration™, which offers a sweet and juicy taste profile that is perfect for the summer season. Cizzle Brands teamed up with Montreal Canadien star right winger, Cole Caufield, to develop Rocket Berry Blast and make it available.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRY is 75.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BRY was 1.08M shares.

BRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Berry Corp (BRY) has seen a 7.42% increase in the past week, with a 16.03% rise in the past month, and a 35.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for BRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for BRY’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BRY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Berry Corp saw -49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Araujo Fernando, who sold 33,950 shares at the price of $6.22 back on Aug 23 ’24. After this action, Araujo Fernando now owns 253,045 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $211,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73% for the present operating margin

1.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.45%. Equity return is now at value -5.66%, with -2.51% for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $161.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berry Corp (BRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.