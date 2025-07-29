Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has plunged by -1.74% when compared to previous closing price of $31.56, but the company has seen a -4.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-27 that It’s no secret that the retail sector is now one of the most forgotten areas of the market, whether it is because artificial intelligence (AI) names have taken the bulk of the attention—and capital—in the entire industry, or whether ongoing trade tariff negotiations have pushed investors away from this space in fear of further volatility and uncertainty.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.29x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBWI is 209.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BBWI was 5.07M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI’s stock has seen a -4.17% decrease for the week, with a 6.42% rise in the past month and a 4.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Bath & Body Works Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for BBWI’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $38 based on the research report published on May 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBWI, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.18. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Boswell Gina, the Chief Executive Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $29.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09 ’24, which means that Boswell Gina is holding 242,987 shares at $177,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.