Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) Stock Experiences 68.02% Monthly Change

The stock of Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) has seen a -21.32% decrease in the past week, with a 68.02% gain in the past month, and a 88.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.00% for BRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.27% for BRNS’s stock, with a 48.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS) Right Now?

BRNS has 36-month beta value of -0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRNS is 36.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRNS on July 29, 2025 was 1.26M shares.

BRNS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS) has dropped by -13.41% compared to previous close of $1.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-06-09 that OXFORD, GB AND GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc announced that Bill Enright, CEO, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10. About Barinthus Biotherapeutics Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRNS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRNS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BRNS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BRNS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

BRNS Trading at 44.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +69.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRNS fell by -21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2996. In addition, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.36% for the present operating margin

2.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR stands at -11.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -45.40%, with -38.20% for asset returns.

Based on Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1326.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-55.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.