Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BNZI is 1.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.31% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BNZI was 250.42K shares.

BNZI stock’s latest price update

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.05% compared to its previous closing price of $3.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-03 that SEATTLE, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that effective at market open on July 8, 2025, the Company will effect a one-for-ten (1 for 10) reverse stock split of its outstanding Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (together with the Class A Common Stock, the “Common Stock”). The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the per share price of Banzai’s Class A Common Stock and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

BNZI’s Market Performance

BNZI’s stock has fallen by -20.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.35% and a quarterly drop of -67.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.67% for Banzai International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.68% for BNZI’s stock, with a -77.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNZI Trading at -53.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -43.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNZI fell by -20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Banzai International Inc saw -95.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNZI starting from Davy Joseph P., who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Davy Joseph P. now owns 254,908 shares of Banzai International Inc, valued at $24,930 using the latest closing price.

Davy Joseph P., the Chief Executive Officer of Banzai International Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Davy Joseph P. is holding 279,908 shares at $24,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banzai International Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%.

Based on Banzai International Inc (BNZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-28.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -536.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.