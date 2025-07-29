Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Stock Sees a1.09% Increase

The stock of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has gone up by 16.81% for the week, with a 21.48% rise in the past month and a 27.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for BKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.27% for BKR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) is above average at 15.23x. The 36-month beta value for BKR is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 10 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BKR is 984.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of BKR on July 29, 2025 was 7.82M shares.

BKR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) has increased by 1.09% when compared to last closing price of $46.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-28 that Oil and gas equipment supplier Baker Hughes is close to a $13.6 billion cash deal to acquire U.S.-based equipment manufacturer Chart Industries (GTLS.N), the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $54 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2025.

BKR Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +22.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.74. In addition, Baker Hughes Co saw 33.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Charlton Rebecca L, who sold 500 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Charlton Rebecca L now owns 12,772 shares of Baker Hughes Co, valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Simonelli Lorenzo, the Chairman, President and CEO of Baker Hughes Co, sold 526,568 shares at $44.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Simonelli Lorenzo is holding 667,593 shares at $23,390,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 18.32%, with 8.09% for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Co (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.