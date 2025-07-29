B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY)’s stock price has plunge by 9.69%relation to previous closing price of $5.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) (“BRF” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company, today announced it has entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement (the “Agreement”) with an institutional investor, which will reduce the Company’s total outstanding debt by approximately $18 million.

Is It Worth Investing in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RILY is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RILY is 15.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 40.97% of that float. On July 29, 2025, RILY’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

RILY’s Market Performance

The stock of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has seen a 22.06% increase in the past week, with a 104.52% rise in the past month, and a 97.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for RILY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.06% for RILY stock, with a simple moving average of 42.13% for the last 200 days.

RILY Trading at 66.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RILY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.61%, as shares surge +108.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RILY rose by +22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, B. Riley Financial Inc saw -61.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RILY starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who sold 32,678 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Aug 26 ’24. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 994,034 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc, valued at $419,481 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of B. Riley Financial Inc, sold 13,525 shares at $12.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’24, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 980,509 shares at $173,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RILY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for B. Riley Financial Inc stands at -0.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -678.26%, with -16.78% for asset returns.

Based on B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $94.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.