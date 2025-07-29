Axogen Inc (AXGN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AXGN is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AXGN is 43.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume of AXGN on July 29, 2025 was 768.30K shares.

AXGN stock’s latest price update

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)’s stock price has plunge by -2.84%relation to previous closing price of $13.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that it will report 2025 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET following the release.

AXGN’s Market Performance

Axogen Inc (AXGN) has seen a 11.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.07% gain in the past month and a -20.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for AXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.19% for AXGN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $30 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXGN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AXGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AXGN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

AXGN Trading at 16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +23.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Axogen Inc saw 40.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from Weiler Kathy Johnson, who sold 4,073 shares at the price of $10.61 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Weiler Kathy Johnson now owns 6,580 shares of Axogen Inc, valued at $43,215 using the latest closing price.

Levine Alan M, the Director of Axogen Inc, sold 4,073 shares at $10.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Levine Alan M is holding 36,743 shares at $43,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Axogen Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -7.22%, with -3.74% for asset returns.

Based on Axogen Inc (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Axogen Inc (AXGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.