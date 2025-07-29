Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.71% compared to its previous closing price of $36.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that — Topline data readout from HARBOR study anticipated in Q2 2026 — — Marketing application submissions for del-desiran including in U.S., EU and Japan anticipated to start in H2 2026; on track to potentially be the first globally approved drug for DM1– — On track to share updates from ongoing MARINA-OLE™ trial of del-desiran including long-term 4 mg/kg efficacy and safety data in Q4 2025 — SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the completion of enrollment in the ongoing global Phase 3 HARBOR™ clinical trial of delpacibart etedesiran (del-desiran) for people living with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Topline data from HARBOR, the first global Phase 3 clinical trial in DM1, are anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNA is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RNA is 109.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.82% of that float. On July 29, 2025, RNA’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

RNA’s Market Performance

RNA’s stock has seen a 1.59% increase for the week, with a 15.86% rise in the past month and a 12.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for Avidity Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.04% for RNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $55 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to RNA, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

RNA Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.99. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc saw -22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from Gallagher Kathleen P., who sold 911 shares at the price of $30.24 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Gallagher Kathleen P. now owns 50,392 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc, valued at $27,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avidity Biosciences Inc stands at -41.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -34.19%, with -30.63% for asset returns.

Based on Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -59.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-376.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 438.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.