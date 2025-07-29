Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AMIX) has dropped by -4.96% compared to previous close of $1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that – Video webcast now available on-demand THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, participated in the Virtual Investor “What’s Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference. For the event, Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AMIX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -2.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMIX is 2.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of AMIX was 1.36M shares.

AMIX’s Market Performance

AMIX stock saw a decrease of -10.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.57% for Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for AMIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.28% for the last 200 days.

AMIX Trading at -17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares sank -20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMIX fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4645. In addition, Autonomix Medical Inc saw -94.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMIX

The total capital return value is set at -1.19%. Equity return is now at value -145.09%, with -118.76% for asset returns.

Based on Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -66.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.