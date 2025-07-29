ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56x compared to its average ratio. RERE has 36-month beta value of 0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume of RERE on July 29, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

RERE stock’s latest price update

The stock of ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) has decreased by -1.37% when compared to last closing price of $3.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATRenew Inc. (“ATRenew” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its shares (including in the form of American depositary shares) over a 12-month period starting from June 30, 2025. The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

RERE’s Market Performance

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has seen a -8.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.31% decline in the past month and a 32.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for RERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.07% for RERE’s stock, with a 13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RERE reach a price target of $20.80. The rating they have provided for RERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RERE Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, ATRenew Inc ADR saw 35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.45%, with 2.43% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $362.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.