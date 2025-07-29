Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has dropped by -9.87% compared to previous close of $0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that HIGHLIGHTS First three drill holes completed at RIB East Discovery successfully targeted stacked gravity, EM and structural anomalies (Figure 2), and intersected uranium mineralization, as part of the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program comprising 10,000 m of diamond drilling (Figure 1); Results represent the second new discovery of uranium mineralization – beyond the Lac 50 Deposit Trend – during the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program, within the Angikuni Basin along the 31 km RIB-Nine Iron Trend; Mineralization at RIB East Discovery is currently defined by three drill holes, all intersecting shallow uranium mineralization (10,000 CPS) over a continuous 1.0 m with max radioactivity of 30,730 CPS 1 (Figure 3a, b & 6) and a lower grade mineralized fracture intersected between 372 m and 372.6 m. RIBE-DD-003 was drilled 200 m along strike of RIBE-DD-002 and 150 m further into the hanging wall of an interpreted NW trending fault zone.

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATHA is also noteworthy at 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ATHA is 33.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ATHA on July 29, 2025 was 585.36K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA stock saw an increase of -4.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.24% and a quarterly increase of 45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.51% for Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for ATHA’s stock, with a -3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $0.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ATHA Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +39.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3956. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw -87.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from CHURCH KEVIN, who sold 8,526 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, CHURCH KEVIN now owns 168,901 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $2,502 using the latest closing price.

Litton Mark James, the President and CEO of Athira Pharma Inc, sold 25,123 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Litton Mark James is holding 325,802 shares at $7,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -2.18%. Equity return is now at value -110.70%, with -90.12% for asset returns.

Based on Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -77.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-95.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.