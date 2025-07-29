ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has gone down by -1.74% for the week, with a 46.75% rise in the past month and a 24.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.15% for AACG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.23% for AACG’s stock, with a 23.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATA Creativity Global ADR (NASDAQ: AACG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AACG is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of AACG was 33.69K shares.

AACG stock’s latest price update

ATA Creativity Global ADR (NASDAQ: AACG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.20% compared to its previous closing price of $1.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Alice Zhang – Investor Relations, The Equity Group Kevin Ma – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ruobai Sima – Chief Financial Officer Jun Zhang – President Operator Greetings. Welcome to the ATA Creativity Global First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

AACG Trading at 28.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +43.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACG fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9096. In addition, ATA Creativity Global ADR saw 66.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for ATA Creativity Global ADR stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -38.69%, with -6.80% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-18.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.