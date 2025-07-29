Assessing the Risk and Potential of National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s (NESR) Stock

In the past week, NESR stock has gone up by 15.46%, with a monthly gain of 16.03% and a quarterly surge of 9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for National Energy Services Reunited Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.30% for NESR’s stock, with a -9.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is 8.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NESR is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NESR is 80.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On July 29, 2025, NESR’s average trading volume was 678.79K shares.

NESR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) has jumped by 9.35% compared to previous close of $6.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced multiple, five-year downhole drilling contract awards in Kuwait, totaling US$100 million. These incremental, multi-year awards span a number of Drilling & Evaluation (“D&E”) segments, including Fishing & Remedial Services, Downhole Tools, Tubing & Casing Running, and scope for other advanced drilling services.

Analysts’ Opinion of NESR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NESR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NESR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NESR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NESR reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NESR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NESR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

NESR Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NESR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NESR rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, National Energy Services Reunited Corp saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NESR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for National Energy Services Reunited Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Based on National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $278.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.