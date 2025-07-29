Assessing the Risk and Potential of Boston Scientific Corp’s (BSX) Stock

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has seen a 1.98% increase in the past week, with a 1.20% gain in the past month, and a 3.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BSX is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BSX is 1.47B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for BSX on July 29, 2025 was 7.47M shares.

BSX stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28% compared to its previous closing price of $106.14. However, the company has seen a 1.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Boston Scientific (BSX -0.17%), a leading medical device maker known for its heart and surgical products, released second-quarter results on July 23, 2025. Revenue reached $5.06 billion for Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates of $4.89 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $118 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

BSX Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.43. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp saw 36.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $106.03 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 18,479 shares of Boston Scientific Corp, valued at $424,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.65%, with 5.29% for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 68.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.