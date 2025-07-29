Assessing the Risk and Potential of APi Group Corporation’s (APG) Stock

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has gone down by -0.09% for the week, with a 3.31% rise in the past month and a 38.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for APG’s stock, with a 29.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is above average at 67.95x. The 36-month beta value for APG is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for APG is 371.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume of APG on July 29, 2025 was 4.12M shares.

APG stock’s latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.42% in relation to its previous close of $35.15. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that APi (APG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to APG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

APG Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.43. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sold 150,000 shares at the price of $42.72 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 5,612,102 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $6,408,000 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sold 200,000 shares at $42.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 5,088,734 shares at $8,546,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.09%, with 3.14% for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $484.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.