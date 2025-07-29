ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has increased by 0.67% compared to its previous closing price of $10.5. However, the company has seen a 0.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-10 that TAIPEI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for June and 2nd quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 22.50x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASX is 2.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASX on July 29, 2025 was 11.21M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX stock saw a decrease of 0.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for ASX’s stock, with a 7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ASX, setting the target price at $9.20 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ASX Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.47%, with 4.75% for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $108.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.