Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (ARTW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (NASDAQ: ARTW)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.17% in comparison to its previous close of $3.04, however, the company has experienced a 22.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-10 that ARMSTRONG, IA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Art’s Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) (the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural and research needs, announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. President, CEO and Chairman Marc McConnell reports, “We are pleased to show operational progress and improved profitability during our second quarter despite challenging market conditions in the ag equipment space.

Is It Worth Investing in Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (NASDAQ: ARTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (NASDAQ: ARTW) is above average at 11.22x. The 36-month beta value for ARTW is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARTW is 2.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of ARTW on July 29, 2025 was 33.30K shares.

ARTW’s Market Performance

ARTW stock saw an increase of 22.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 71.88% and a quarterly increase of 117.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (ARTW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.47% for ARTW’s stock, with a 89.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARTW Trading at 61.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +66.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTW rose by +22.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc saw 121.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARTW starting from Ramsey Randall C., who purchased 6,800 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, Ramsey Randall C. now owns 67,709 shares of Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc, valued at $10,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 14.17%, with 7.99% for asset returns.

Based on Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (ARTW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Art’s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc (ARTW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.