Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)’s stock price has increased by 2.03% compared to its previous closing price of $6.91. However, the company has seen a 3.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Array Technologies (ARRY) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARRY is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARRY is 149.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.53% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ARRY’s average trading volume was 8.32M shares.

ARRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has seen a 3.37% increase in the past week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month, and a 40.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for ARRY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARRY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ARRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

ARRY Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Array Technologies Inc saw -36.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Manning Neil, who purchased 5,700 shares at the price of $5.21 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, Manning Neil now owns 29,366 shares of Array Technologies Inc, valued at $29,697 using the latest closing price.

Hostetler Kevin G., the Chief Executive Officer of Array Technologies Inc, purchased 14,430 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that Hostetler Kevin G. is holding 216,802 shares at $100,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -49.11%, with -14.78% for asset returns.

Based on Array Technologies Inc (ARRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-162.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.