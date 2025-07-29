ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.36% compared to its previous closing price of $16.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that ARR, GSHD and IBP have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on July 28, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARR is 91.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.29% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ARR was 2.56M shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR’s stock has seen a 1.96% increase for the week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month and a 4.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.48% for ARR’s stock, with a -6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARR, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

ARR Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from Hain Robert C, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $18.07 back on Jan 13 ’25. After this action, Hain Robert C now owns 6,793 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $45,178 using the latest closing price.

PAPERIN STEWART J, the Director of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, sold 24,852 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that PAPERIN STEWART J is holding 363 shares at $466,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -2.04%, with -0.22% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $509.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.