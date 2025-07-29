Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has gone up by 1.51% for the week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month and a 45.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.66% for ARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for ARM’s stock, with a 20.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) is 220.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARM is 4.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for ARM is 1.05B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ARM’s average trading volume was 4.94M shares.

ARM stock’s latest price update

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.74% in comparison to its previous close of $163.17, however, the company has experienced a 1.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://247wallst.com reported 2025-07-28 that Key Points in This Article: Arm Holdings (ARM) aims to capture 50% of the data center CPU market by 2025, up from 15% in 2024, primarily displacing x86 leaders Intel and AMD. The data center CPU market is projected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2024 to $8.35 billion in 2025, with Arm’s success potentially boosting its revenue to $3.3–3.4 billion and market cap to as much as 168.3 billion. Arm’s goal faces skepticism due to x86’s entrenched ecosystem, but its energy-efficient designs and hyperscaler adoption make it a formidable contender. On a Mission to Dominate British chip design titan Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) sent shockwaves through the tech industry earlier this year with a bold claim: it aims to capture 50% of the data center CPU market by the end of 2025, up from 15% in 2024. This ambitious goal threatens to reshape the competitive landscape, challenging x86 giants Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). As artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing drive unprecedented demand for energy-efficient processors, Arm’s rise could redefine the data center industry. But who stands to lose most, and what would this mean for Arm’s revenue and valuation? Who Arm Would Displace Arm’s audacious target puts Intel and AMD, the x86 architecture leaders, directly in its crosshairs. Intel, with its Xeon processors, has long dominated the data center CPU market, while AMD’s EPYC chips have gained traction with competitive performance. If Arm achieves a 50% share, it would primarily erode Intel’s larger market position, as Intel lacks new server CPUs until 2026, making it vulnerable to Arm’s energy-efficient designs like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS Graviton and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Grace. AMD would also face significant losses, as hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google increasingly adopt Arm-based CPUs for their cost and power savings. Arm’s rise is fueled by the AI boom, with its CPUs serving as host chips in AI systems, and a growing Arm-native software ecosystem that challenges x86’s legacy advantage. A Big and Growing Data Center CPU Market The global data center chip market, encompassing CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators, was valued at $21.21 billion in 2024 by Grand View Research and is projected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR, reaching $23.86 billion by the end of this year. The CPU segment, roughly 30% to 40% of this market, translates to approximately $7.42 billion in 2024 and $8.35 billion in 2025 — an increase of $930 million. Arm’s 50% share of the CPU market would give it influence over $4.175 billion in chip value, a significant leap from its 15% share last year. What It Means for Arm’s Revenue and Valuation Arm’s business model, centered on licensing IP and collecting royalties (2% to 3% per data center chip), differs from traditional chipmakers. In fiscal 2025, Arm generated $4 billion in total revenue, with its cloud and networking business contributing approximately $326 million to $434 million, based on industry royalty estimates. Capturing 50% of the data center CPU market could boost Arm’s data center revenue to $504 million to $604 million, driving total revenue to as much as $4.1 billion. With some 4.175 million CPUs at a $1,000 average price and a 2.5% royalty, Arm could earn around $104 million in royalties, plus increased licensing fees from hyperscalers like AWS and Nvidia. Note, though, that analysts estimate Arm is earning higher royalty rates for its new v9 architecture, which Morningstar estimates could reach a blended 5% rate by 2030, which would scale revenue significantly higher. In terms of valuation, Arm’s current market cap is $172.5 billion at a stock price of $163 per share. Achieving its goal could justify a premium, with analysts projecting a forward P/E of 73 to 150. At a conservative P/E of 73 and fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, Arm’s market cap could grow to around $200 billion. At a bullish P/E of 150, it could hit almost $260 billion by the end of the year. These ranges suggest a stock price between $190 and $246 per share, implying 16% and 51% upside by the end of the year. Analyst price targets currently average $142 per share, but attaining its goal could see them boost it much higher, reflecting optimism around Arm’s AI-driven growth. Key Takeaway Arm’s 50% target is ambitious but faces skepticism. Analysts like Omdia’s Manoj Sukumaran estimate Arm-based servers will reach only 20% to 23% of the market by the end of 2025, citing x86’s entrenched ecosystem and software compatibility challenges. Arm’s success hinges on flawless execution, hyperscaler adoption, and overcoming Intel and AMD’s potential counter-moves, like energy-efficient x86 designs. While Arm’s energy efficiency and AI relevance position it strongly, achieving 50% market share in one year seems aspirational. I’m not certain Arm Holdings can’t actually achieve its goal, but it’s clear the chip designer is laser focused on the future and even partial success could solidify its role as a data center powerhouse. The post Arm’s Bold Bid: Can It Steal Half the Data Center Market from Intel and AMD? appeared first on 24/7 Wall St.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $210 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARM reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ARM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ARM, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

ARM Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.48. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw 4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 13.05%, with 9.40% for asset returns.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $902.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.