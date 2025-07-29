Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23% in relation to its previous close of $4.29. However, the company has experienced a -3.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Ardelyx (ARDX) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARDX is 230.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on July 29, 2025 was 5.16M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stock saw an increase of -3.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.15% and a quarterly increase of -18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.40% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

ARDX Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from MOTT DAVID M, who purchased 200,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, MOTT DAVID M now owns 2,896,871 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $725,880 using the latest closing price.

MOTT DAVID M, the Director of Ardelyx Inc, purchased 200,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that MOTT DAVID M is holding 2,696,871 shares at $737,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -36.26%, with -14.29% for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.