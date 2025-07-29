Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.38% in relation to its previous close of $3.76. However, the company has experienced a -11.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Supported by Overwhelming Majority of Financial Stakeholders Significantly Lowers Debt, Extends Next Bond Maturity to 2030 and Injects New Capital Glass and Metal Packaging Businesses to Remain within Ardagh Group, Equity Ownership of which will Transfer to Noteholders LUXEMBOURG, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ardagh Group S.A. (“AGSA” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries the “Group”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed a comprehensive recapitalization transaction (the “Agreed Recapitalization Transaction”) with its largest financial stakeholders, including its controlling shareholder (the “Existing Sponsor”) and creditors representing approximately 75% by value of its senior secured notes (“SSNs”), over 90% by value of its senior unsecured notes (“SUNs”), and over 60% by value of the senior secured toggle notes due 2027 issued by ARD Finance S.A.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMBP is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMBP is 137.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBP on July 29, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP’s stock has seen a -11.50% decrease for the week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month and a 6.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.52% for AMBP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.35 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $3.10. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBP, setting the target price at $5.10 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -69.06%, with 0.13% for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -12.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $629.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.