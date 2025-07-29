Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) has decreased by -11.05% when compared to last closing price of $1.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) (“Aptorum Group,” “Aptorum” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, and DiamiR Biosciences (“DiamiR”), a developer of proprietary innovative blood-based tests for brain health and other diseases with a CLIA licensed, CAP accredited clinical laboratory in New Haven, CT, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger transaction, in which DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon consummation of the merger.The combined company expects to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market following the closing of the merger.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APM is -0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APM is 4.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On July 29, 2025, APM’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

APM’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a 62.63% rise in the past month, and a 65.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.80% for APM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.96% for APM’s stock, with a 45.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APM Trading at 42.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares surge +65.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APM fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3094. In addition, Aptorum Group Ltd saw -52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APM

The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -18.56%, with -23.21% for asset returns.

Based on Aptorum Group Ltd (APM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -71.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.