Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.27x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APO is 401.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of APO was 2.99M shares.

APO stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.61%relation to previous closing price of $151.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial – Investment Management sector might want to consider either Patria Investments (PAX) or Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

APO’s Market Performance

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a 0.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.71% rise in the past month, and a 11.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for APO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for APO’s stock, with a 0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $173 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to APO, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

APO Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.80. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

RICHARDS PAULINE, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc, purchased 550 shares at $141.95 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that RICHARDS PAULINE is holding 86,404 shares at $78,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 21.17%, with 0.95% for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.