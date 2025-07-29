Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s (AEHL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AEHL stock has gone down by -16.58%, with a monthly gain of 19.26% and a quarterly surge of 15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.48% for AEHL’s stock, with a -51.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEHL is 0.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of AEHL was 132.25K shares.

AEHL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) has dropped by -24.24% compared to previous close of $4.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that New York, USA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with a leading U.S.-based investment firm, Streeterville Capital, LLC, for a total financing amount of up to $50 million. The proceeds from this financing will be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), marking a major step forward in AEHL’s entry into the cryptocurrency asset space.

AEHL Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd saw -98.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

-0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value -53.77%, with -38.25% for asset returns.

Based on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.