Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has dropped by -5.48% in relation to previous closing price of $70.2. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-09 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is above average at 23.19x. The 36-month beta value for BUD is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BUD is 1.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on July 29, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a -2.66% decrease for the week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month and a 2.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for BUD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BUD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BUD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BUD Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.39. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 7.31%, with 2.72% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.