Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH)

The 36-month beta value for YYGH is also noteworthy at 2.89.

The public float for YYGH is 9.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of YYGH on July 29, 2025 was 182.36K shares.

YYGH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of YY Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH) has dropped by -28.91% compared to previous close of $3.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Singapore, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group,” “YYGH,” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM), today announced the launch of a robotics integration initiative across its core service lines. The program is designed to enhance service delivery, strengthen workforce support, and help clients meet growing demands with greater consistency and efficiency

YYGH’s Market Performance

YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) has seen a -12.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.37% decline in the past month and a 119.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.37% for YYGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.22% for YYGH’s stock, with a 39.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YYGH Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YYGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.42%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YYGH fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, YY Group Holding Ltd saw 236.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YYGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for YY Group Holding Ltd stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%.

Based on YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.