Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (YXT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: YXT) is above average at 2.99x.

The public float for YXT is 172.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of YXT on July 29, 2025 was 64.58K shares.

YXT stock’s latest price update

Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: YXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.26% in comparison to its previous close of $0.86, however, the company has experienced a -0.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that SUZHOU, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that Mr. Pun Leung Liu has notified the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) of his decision to resign from his position as a Director and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective June 30, 2025, due to personal reasons.

YXT’s Market Performance

YXT’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly rise of 56.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.78% for Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for YXT’s stock, with a -48.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YXT Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.67%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.52% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for YXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%.

Based on Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (YXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-68.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (YXT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.