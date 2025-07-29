Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

The 36-month beta value for VKTX is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VKTX is 109.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.22% of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on July 29, 2025 was 3.69M shares.

VKTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) has decreased by -3.54% when compared to last closing price of $34.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Viking Therapeutics’ stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since its April lows, marking a solid turnaround. The company’s dual-track approach (injectables and oral) for VK2735 positions it well against leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, as recent results show solid progress. Strong liquidity position provides a reasonable cash runway through 2027, supporting R&D initiatives and upcoming key clinical data releases.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX’s stock has risen by 3.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.86% and a quarterly rise of 32.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for VKTX’s stock, with a -10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $104 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VKTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

VKTX Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc saw -34.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Lian Brian, who sold 26,889 shares at the price of $27.80 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Lian Brian now owns 2,388,014 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc, valued at $747,633 using the latest closing price.

ZANTE GREG, the Chief Financial Officer of Viking Therapeutics Inc, sold 4,266 shares at $27.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that ZANTE GREG is holding 168,660 shares at $118,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -19.99%, with -19.33% for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -173.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4434.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-109.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.