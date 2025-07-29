Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)

The 36-month beta value for UGRO is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UGRO is 10.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume of UGRO on July 29, 2025 was 344.14K shares.

UGRO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) has increased by 20.43% when compared to last closing price of $0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that LAFAYETTE, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and other commercial sectors, today announced that the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 21, 2025, stating that because the Company had not yet filed its its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”) and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company continues to be out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UGRO’s Market Performance

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has experienced a 37.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 76.57% rise in the past month, and a 15.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.16% for UGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.91% for UGRO’s stock, with a -35.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at 50.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.69%, as shares surge +76.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +37.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3559. In addition, Urban-gro Inc saw -65.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sold 18,802 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 1,212,836 shares of Urban-gro Inc, valued at $22,463 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Urban-gro Inc, sold 33,839 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 1,256,130 shares at $41,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban-gro Inc stands at -0.2%. The total capital return value is set at -2.34%. Equity return is now at value -146.60%, with -36.07% for asset returns.

Based on Urban-gro Inc (UGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1023.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.