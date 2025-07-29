Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

The 36-month beta value for SRI is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SRI is 26.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SRI on July 29, 2025 was 385.27K shares.

SRI stock’s latest price update

Stoneridge Inc (NYSE: SRI)’s stock price has soared by 10.98% in relation to previous closing price of $7.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that NOVI, Mich., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

SRI’s Market Performance

SRI’s stock has risen by 23.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.78% and a quarterly rise of 120.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Stoneridge Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.55% for SRI’s stock, with a 45.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRI Trading at 35.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRI rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Stoneridge Inc saw -46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRI starting from Hartman Robert J. Jr., who sold 969 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Hartman Robert J. Jr. now owns 36,117 shares of Stoneridge Inc, valued at $5,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stoneridge Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -6.63%, with -2.64% for asset returns.

Based on Stoneridge Inc (SRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Stoneridge Inc (SRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.