Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Grifols SA ADR (GRFS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) is above average at 32.35x. The 36-month beta value for GRFS is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GRFS is 258.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on July 29, 2025 was 855.76K shares.

GRFS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has decreased by -1.39% when compared to last closing price of $10.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-10 that Freising, Germany, June 10, 2025 — XL-protein GmbH, a pioneer in the area of biopolymers for pharmacokinetic optimization, announced today that it has entered into a worldwide License, Development and Commercialization Agreement with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines, for a novel, long-acting biopharmaceutical product.

GRFS’s Market Performance

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has experienced a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.30% rise in the past month, and a 39.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.04% for GRFS’s stock, with a 23.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFS Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw 27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 3.34%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.