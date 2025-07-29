Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG)

The 36-month beta value for GDHG is also noteworthy at -12.44.

The public float for GDHG is 35.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of GDHG on July 29, 2025 was 927.17K shares.

GDHG stock’s latest price update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.11% compared to its previous closing price of $0.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that NANPING, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced that the Company’s board of directors approved on April 23, 2025 that the authorized, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated on a 25 for 1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of May 9, 2025.

GDHG’s Market Performance

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has experienced a -31.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -57.14% drop in the past month, and a -93.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 57.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 45.41% for GDHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.02% for GDHG’s stock, with a -98.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDHG Trading at -71.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 57.88%, as shares sank -56.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG fell by -31.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0003. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw -99.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -16.83%, with -14.33% for asset returns.

Based on Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.